Prime suspect arrested in Karachi crypto trader kidnapping case

KARACHI: The specialised unit of Karachi police has arrested the prime suspect in the in a case pertaining to a cryptocurrency trader’s short-term kidnapping, ARY News, citing officials.

According to Karachi police, the prime suspect, identified as Ali Raza, has been arrested in the case.

Raza has become the ninth suspect to have been arrested in the case.

The case stems from the short-term kidnapping of a crypto trader who was robbed off around US$340,000.

The crypto trader was abducted on December 24, 2024, from Manghopir area of Karachi by suspects, including CTD officials and a cop posted in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) police.

Upon receiving a complaint, Karachi police conducted raids on different locations and arrested eight individuals.

At the time, Karachi police claimed to have recovered Rs1.2 million from the possession of an accused named Haris Siddiqui, while a car worth Rs8 million was confiscated from the suspects.

Ali Raza, an CTD official, had escaped the arrest, but he has now been arrested in the case.

According to the preliminary investigations by the Karachi police, kidnappers used a police mobile belonging to a CTD official to abduct the victim.

Another police mobile, belonging to a CPEC police official, was used to distort CCTV footage.