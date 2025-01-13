Rs12 million recovered in Cryptocurrency trader kidnapping case

In a breakthrough, Karachi police managed to recover a whopping Rs12 million in looted amount in a case of the short-term kidnapping of a cryptocurrency trader in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a press conference in Karachi, SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Anil Haider said that the police have eight suspects in custody in the cryptocurrency trader robbery case.

He said that police recovered Rs1.2 million from the possession of the prime accused named Haris Siddiqui, while a car worth Rs8 million has also been confiscated from the suspects.

SSP AVCC Anil Haider further said that police conducted a raid in Gizri area, recovering a child girl who was kidnapped from the Mehmodabad area.

He said a woman arrested involved in the kidnapping of the girls who wanted to transport the child to Punjab.

Earlier, the crypto traded was abducted on December 24 from Manghopir area of Karachi, and the kidnappers including CTD officials and a cop posted in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) police managed to transfer 340,000 US Dollars from the victim’s cryptocurrency account, the sources said.

The CIA) arrested apprehended four individuals, including a CTD official. The arrested suspects included Asher, Muzammil, Rehman, and police official Omar.

A CTD official named Ali Raza and a CPEC police personnel Ali managed to escape the arrest, the sources added. The CIA also discovered that one of the kidnappers, Raja Farooq, a CPEC police official, was involved in the kidnapping and provided support to the perpetrators.

According to the preliminary investigations, kidnappers used a police mobile belonging to a CTD official to abduct the victim. Another police mobile, belonging to a CPEC police official, was used to distort CCTV footage.