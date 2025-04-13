PIA announces direct flights From Lahore to Baku

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced direct flights from Lahore to Baku, Azerbaijan, ARY News reported.

As per details, PIA will operate two weekly flights, departing every Saturday and Wednesday.

The flights will provide a boost to bilateral tourism and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. To promote this new route, PIA organized a special event for travel agents and tour operators, where they were briefed on flight details and benefits.

This direct air link is expected to enhance connectivity and facilitate travel between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Pakistan International Airlines announced to launch direct flights to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku from Karachi.

According to details available with ARY News, Azerbaijan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed PIA to operate direct flights to Baku twice a week.

The state airline will operate two direct flights per week; one from Karachi and one from Lahore, for which arrangements have been put in place.

The first flight would depart from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on March 16 and the other would leave Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on March 19.

The nation and former Soviet republic, Azerbaijan, has emerged as a top tourist destination, offering a mix of historical landmarks, modern architecture, and delicious cuisine to the tourists.

The capital, Baku, is the most popular city, known for its vibrant atmosphere and blend of modern and historic sights.

Tourists can explore the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), admire the iconic Flame Towers, and enjoy a stroll along the Caspian Sea Boulevard.

Pakistani citizens can visit Azerbaijan after obtaining a tourist visa by paying a specified fee.

The Azerbaijani government has also introduced an online service to issue e-visit visas to citizens of several countries, including Pakistan.