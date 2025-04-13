PM Shehbaz urges Afghanistan to eliminate terrorist safe havens

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested Afghanistan to take instant action against terrorist activities and the organisations operating within the country’s territory, especially Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Avenfield House London, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of Afghanistan adhering to the Doha Agreement.

Shehbaz Sharif also met former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif there. He repeated that Afghanistan should not be used for terrorist activities aimed at Pakistan.

Prime Minister stated that Afghanistan is our brother and neighbor, and he emphasised the need for peaceful bonding between both countries.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the Afghan temporary government to control groups who are causing terrorist activities and stop their actions from Afghan land.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the sacrifices of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and police of Pakistan in fighting terrorism, affirming that their efforts will not go useless.

During the media meeting, the Prime Minister also echoed his fruitful visit to Belarus. He announced plans to support Belarusian skills in agriculture. He also mentioned that 150,000 Pakistani skilled workers would be sent to Belarus on merit.

He revealed his commitment to building a fortunate Pakistan through combined efforts and hard work.

Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a significant initiative, ‘The Overseas Pakistanis Convention,’ to address the concerns of the exiled.

He recognized their aid to Pakistan’s economy through remittances and assured them that their legitimate demands would be addressed.

Read More: Baloch terrorist groups ‘behind’ killing of Pakistanis in Iran

Earlier, security sources in Iran reported that the attackers bound the victims’ hands and feet before shooting them, characterizing the incident as a planned terrorist attack rather than a random crime.

They claimed that prohibited Baloch terrorist groups, which had safe havens in Iran, were responsible for the brutal killings. The assailants entered a shop in Iran’s Sistan province late at night and killed eight Pakistani workers.