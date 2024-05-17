web analytics
Karachi principal caught facilitating cheating at exam center

Web Desk

KARACHI: A school principal in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal was caught red-handed for taking bribes and facilitating cheating during matric annual exams.

According to details, Director Schools paid a surprise visit to Tameer-e-Milat Government School in Gulshan-e-Iqbal amid ongoing tenth-grade examination.

The official caught school’s principal Tahira, who is also the center’s superintendent, taking bribes and facilitating cheating.

The Director Schools stated that private staff was employed at the examination center, and bribes were being taken in exchange for favours. The staff has been immediately replaced, and a letter has been written to the Secretary to take action against the Headmistress.

The annual matric exams conducted by the Karachi Board have once again fallen victim to malpractices as cheating mafia appears to have tightened its grip.

Reports from the Matriculation Board spokesperson confirm that on Saturday alone, a staggering 50 candidates were apprehended in the act of copying,

