Karachi: Probe launched into heatwave, loadshedding-linked deaths

KARACHI: The authorities in Karachi have initiated the investigation into the mysterious deaths of the residents who died in recent days due to extreme ‘heatwave’ and ‘load shedding’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the news of mysterious deaths in Karachi, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on June 26 directed the CEO of K-Electric to submit a report within three days.

After the statement of Edhi Foundation regarding the deaths due to load shedding in an extreme heatwave in Karachi, a letter was issued under the signature of Director General Head of the Consumer Affairs Department Islamabad Naveed Elahi Sheikh, directing the CEO of KE to submit a detailed report related to the incident.

NEPRA has initiated an investigation on the increase in death rate during the recent heat wave in Karachi, in which the aspect is being sought as to how many people have died due to extreme heat, hypothermia, or electricity load shedding in the past few days.

This investigation is being conducted in light of the statement of the head of Edhi Foundation, in which he claimed that according to the heirs of those who died during the heat wave in Karachi, the deaths were due to power outage, heatwave, and humidity.

In this investigation, the authorities are investigating the factor whether there is negligence on the part of KE in the recent deaths or not, NEPRA will also decide the future course of action in light of this investigation.

On the other hand, KE officials have denied the unannounced load shedding in Karachi.

Following the letter written by NEPRA, the concerned authorities have started a survey in various hospitals of the Sindh government seeking the data if someone has died from load shedding or heatwave in Karachi from the past week.

However, most of the hospital administration refused to provide the patient’s data and asked to show a letter from the officials with the hospital name mentioned on it.

On the other hand, some doctors and management of other government hospitals also asserted that the cause of death of those who died due to heatstroke can only be determined by post-mortem, while the heirs of those died did not wanted the post-mortem of their loved ones.

The certificates issued by the hospital to the citizens who were brought dead were marked with cardiac failure or brought dead.

“Without post-mortem of the victim, we can only declare ‘dead on arrival’ to the patients brought to the hospital in lifeless condition,” a doctor said.

In this regard, Police Surgeon Karachi Dr. Samia Tariq said that to determine the cause of death, it is necessary to conduct a post-mortem.