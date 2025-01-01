Over 300 protesters booked for clashing with police in Karachi

KARACHI: More than 300 individuals have been booked following clashes between demonstrators and police at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi as the protest turned violent on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR, the protesters attacked police with batons, stones, and even fired at them, injuring six officers, including Sub-Inspector Raja Khalid.

The case includes charges of rioting, attempted murder, vandalism, terrorism, and attacking police. During the clashes, protesters also set fire to four motorcycles and damaged a police mobile.

As a result of the police operation, 19 individuals involved in the rioting have been arrested.

Meanwhile, two religious parties continue their sit-ins at six locations of Karachi, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters on Wednesday

According to Karachi traffic police, protests are still aunderway at Numaish Chowrangi, Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi, and Water Pump areas.

Numaish Chowrangi is completely closed to traffic, while both roads leading to Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road and Abbas Town have also been closed to traffic.

Kamran Chowrangi to Mosmiyat Road is also closed to traffic. Water Pump to Incholi road is also blocked by the protesters, affecting the flow of traffic.

However, the road from Sohrab Goth to Water Pump remains open, and the Banaras to Orangi Town route is also clear for traffic. Authorities urged commuters to remain patient and take alternative routes to avoid delays.