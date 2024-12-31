Police clash with MWM protesters at Karachi’s Numaish chowrangi

KARACHI: Violence broke out at Numaish Chowrangi on Tuesday as police used shelling to disperse protesters from the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the police’s use of shelling triggered a violent response from the protesters, who began throwing stones at the officers. In the chaos, several motorcycles were set on fire. Multiple police officers, including SSP Keamari Faizan Ali and members of the Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos, were injured.

Rescue sources confirmed that some of the injured police personnel, including an SSU commando, were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Authorities also detained several individuals from the protest, which had been ongoing for hours. The police are investigating the situation, and efforts to control the protest continue as tensions remain high in the area.

The Chief Minister of Sindh has taken notice of multiple vehicles and motorcycles being set on fire under the guise of a protest in the city. He emphasised that no harm will be allowed to public and private property.

“Everyone has the right to protest, but causing damage to public property is an act of mischief,” said the Chief Minister of Sindh. He further stated that legal action will be taken against those responsible for setting vehicles on fire.

The Chief Minister also clarified that designated platforms have been provided for protests. “We have allowed specific platforms for protests, and we expect them to be used properly,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah directed the Additional IG to take immediate action and improve the situation in the city. He instructed that the chaos must be brought to an end and a detailed report be submitted promptly.

Similary, Karachi police have initiated action to end the sit-in at Karachi’s Abbas Town, while demonstrations by Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) continues at 10 different locations in the city.

As per details, the police launched action against the MWM protesters to unblock the road in Abbas Town.

Meanwhile, protesters have blocked major areas including MA Jinnah Road at Numaish Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi, Johar Mor, and Five Star Chowrangi.

Demonstrations are also underway at University Road, Shamsuddin Azimi Road, Ancholi, Nazimabad No. 1 and 2, and Ayesha Manzil Chowrangi.

Several roads around the protest sites remain closed, with traffic flow restricted to one track in some areas. Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes, though congestion has been reported on these as well.