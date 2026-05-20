KARACHI: A video showing a police officer allegedly drawing his weapon during a protocol-related traffic block near Metropole has sparked controversy and prompted an official inquiry, ARY News reported.

According to reports, traffic was halted in the busy Metropole area due to a protocol movement, leading to severe congestion. During the standstill, frustrated motorists began honking their horns.

In response, an officer of the Special Security Unit (SSU) allegedly pulled out his weapon and used harsh language toward commuters before leaving the scene after public protest intensified.

The entire incident was captured on video, which later surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism over the handling of traffic management during protocol duty in Karachi.

Following the circulation of the footage, SSU authorities took immediate notice and initiated an investigation into the officer’s conduct.

Officials said the inquiry will review the video evidence and determine whether proper protocol procedures and professional conduct were maintained during the operation in Karachi.

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