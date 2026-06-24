KARACHI: Police found the body of a three-year-old girl packed inside a sack with signs of torture hours after she went missing in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, police said on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the child’s body was immediately shifted to the hospital for legal formalities and a post-mortem examination.

Police said the girl, identified as Kulsoom, had gone missing around noon after leaving her home to play outside.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, Qasim, at Quaidabad Police Station, he had left for work at around 10 a.m. At approximately 4:30 p.m., his wife informed him by phone that their daughter had been missing since around noon.

The complainant stated that he returned home immediately and searched extensively for the child but was unable to locate her. Later, at around 7:45 p.m., he returned to the neighborhood and found a crowd gathered near his residence.

According to the FIR, neighbors informed him that his daughter’s body had been found inside a flour sack.

The complaint further stated that unidentified persons had killed the child and dumped her body near the gate of the street.

Local residents transported the girl to a hospital, where doctors informed the family that she had died several hours earlier, according to the FIR.

Police have registered a case under sections relating to kidnapping, murder, sexual assault, torture, and other sections of the law. Investigators are examining all aspects of the case.

Karachi Police Chief Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed said the post-mortem examination had revealed disturbing findings.

“This case appears to be an extremely brutal and heinous example of sexual assault,” she said, adding that signs of torture were also observed on the child’s body during the examination.

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She noted that the complete post-mortem report would provide a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Police said investigations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir regarding the investigation and the immediate arrest of those responsible.