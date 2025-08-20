Karachi rain exposes fragile city infrastructure

KARACHI: The impact of Monday’s Karachi rain continues to disrupt daily life as key roads and underpasses remain damaged and unusable, ARY News reported.

In Liaquatabad, a newly constructed road collapsed due to the Karachi rain, while large potholes appeared on the stretch from Liaquatabad Post Office to Sindhi Hotel. Restoration work on the road from the Post Office to Teen Hatti has not yet begun, leaving commuters in distress.

In Nazimabad, water could not be drained from the main underpass, while both tracks of the underpass near Sir Syed College are still unusable.

Meanwhile, the Karachi rain also turned Nipa Chowrangi into a pond-like situation, making traffic movement nearly impossible.

Citizens traveling from Safora to Hasan Square faced severe difficulties, as sanitation workers sitting nearby showed no willingness to clean up.

The rain in Karachi has once again exposed the fragile state of the city’s infrastructure and the lack of timely response from authorities.

Also Read: Karachi airport struggles to resume normal operations after heavy rainfall

Similarly, Air travel remained severely disrupted on Tuesday as the aftereffects of Monday’s heavy rainfall in Karachi continued to cause cancellations and delays of several domestic and international flights at Jinnah International Airport.

According to sources, flight operations at Jinnah International Airport were badly affected after heavy rainfall and system failures. Even 12 hours after the downpour, the flight schedule in Karachi could not return to normal.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled, while the return flight PK-301 from Islamabad to Karachi was also cancelled.

Several other domestic flights operating from Sindh’s capital faced hours-long delays, creating difficulties for passengers.

International flights were also delayed, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport. Due to telephone line disruptions, passengers were unable to get flight inquiry updates, further adding to their frustration.

Airport staff reported that very few passengers managed to reach Karachi airport last night because of heavy rain and waterlogging in different parts of the city.