Karachi receives moderate to heavy rain

KARACHI: Various parts of Karachi witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, bringing a pleasant change in weather but also raising concerns about potential urban flooding.

The downpour was reported in several areas including Manghopir, SITE area, Metroville, Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, and Nagan Chowrangi.

The rain was also witnessed in Sakhi Hassan, Hyderi, North Nazimabad, and surrounding localities. Central parts of the city, such as Saddar, Abdullah Haroon Road, and Regal Chowk, also saw steady rainfall.

Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, and Malir also received rain. Meanwhile, important city routes including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nursery, and Karsaz saw wet conditions, causing traffic slowdowns.

The Met Office had forecast heavy rainfall in various districts of Sindh from 07th to 09th September.

Widespread rains with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islam Kot, Nagar Parkar, Chhachhro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from this evening to 09th September with occasional gaps.

Tharparker’s Nagarparkar yesterday received 80mm rainfall, while Mithi 51mm, Kaloi received 30mm and Diplo and Chhore 29mm rainfall each.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Thar Parker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal, Met Office cautioned. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period.

A low-pressure system from Madhya Pradesh (India) reached Rajasthan and the adjoining southeastern parts of Sindh. Due to this weather system, strong Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and the eastern parts of Punjab.