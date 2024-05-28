Will it rain in Karachi today? Here’s what MET office says

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) ruled out chances of rain in Karachi today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

According to MET office, the city’s maximum temperature will remain between 36 to 38 degrees celsius, while winds with 36km/h are blowing in the city.

The PMD ruled out chances of rain in the port city today.

The weather department said that maximum temperature in Karachi could reach to 40 to 42 Celsius on May 29 to 31, adding that the scorching weather spell could continue till June 5.

The PMD has advised the citizens to drink more water and to avoid direct sunlight from 11am to 4pm to reduce the risk of heatstrokes.

The climate change ministry recently said that about 26 districts in the country were boiling under a severe heatwave, with the current spell of sizzling temperature likely to last until May 30.

“Pre-monsoon rainfall could begin in the first week of June,” the weather official said

The heatwave with soaring temperatures continuing in most parts of the country.

Met office earlier informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Sindh and Punjab.