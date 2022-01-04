Karachi to receive two rain spells in January

KARACHI: Two rain spells are expected to hit Karachi in January, further lowering the mercury in the metropolis, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

Detailing the rain spell in the city, the PMD official said that the downpour is expected in the metropolis from Tuesday night and will continue for three days.

“A moderate rain spell is also expected across the Sindh province,” he said.

Sardar Sarfaraz said that another rain spell- the third one of the winter- will also hit the metropolis in January. The met office further shared that the mercury will drop in the city after January 08.

Parts of the country received light rain in the wee hours of Tuesday night.

Light showers in parts of Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Sheikhupura, Mian Channu, Dunyapur, Jacobabad and others turned the weather cold.

In Lahore, the rain is expected to bring the smog level down.

According to Met Office, a strong westerly wave has entered western and upper parts of the country and is likely to grip most parts on Monday night and may persist till Friday.

Met Office said that rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Cold and cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Met Office said that widespread rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls are also likely in Balochistan while heavy rain and good snowfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

