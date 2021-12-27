Karachi rain: Which area received highest rainfall?

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Monday released the statistics of rainfall in different parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the met office, PAF Base Faisal received maximum rainfall of 23.5 mm, PAF Base Masroor 17mm, Nazimabad 16.2mm, University Road 16mm, Gulshan-e-Hadid 15mm, Old Airport area 14.7mm, North Karachi 12.3mm, Orangi Town 12.5mm, Surjani Town 12.4mm, Keamari 12mm and Sadi Town recorded 11mm rainfall.

The light rainfall was reported in the city’s areas of Sohrab Goth, Gulzar Hijri, Orangi, Site Area, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar and other parts. The early morning showers in Karachi turned the weather cold as the mercury dropped down.

“A westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan from Iran, which can bring light rainfall in Karachi,” the weather office stated.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, lower Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh.

“Fog/smog will engulf the plains of Punjab and restrict visibility limit in the night and morning time,” according to the PMD.

The weather system brought snowfall or rain in several parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan and Khuzdar, Naukkundi, Dalbandin, Pishin and Naseerabad

The PMD director said that the country is expected to receive heavy rain from January 2022 as rain and snowfall producing systems will keep entering Pakistan.

