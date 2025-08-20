PCB delays Women’s talent hunt trials in Karachi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) delayed the Women’s talent hunt trials on Wednesday amid intense rains in Karachi.

The PCB had announced conducting trials for U19 and Emerging women’s cricketers from August 21 to September 3.

The trials, part of the board’s talent hunt programme, will be held across eight cities, including Karachi and Lahore.

However, intense Karachi rains have resulted in the rescheduling of the trials, scheduled in the city on August 21.

“The PCB Talent Hunt trials for Women’s U19 and Emerging Cricketers in Karachi have been rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, 2 September 2025 at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre,” the PCB said in a statement.

While the August 21 trials have been rescheduled, the remaining trials across the country will be held without any change to the date and venues.

The PCB announcement came amid intense Karachi rains, which have triggered urban flooding across the city.

As many as 15 have lost lives as heavy rainfall continue to devastate the metropolitan for the second day.

While the monsoon rains continued to lash parts of Karachi on Wednesday, the weather is likely to improve by Thursday, August 21, 2025.

As per BBC Weather, the city is expected to have a light cloud cover and a gentle breeze.

While westerly winds are likely to blow at 15 to 25 mph, no significant rainfall is expected, offering a reprieve to the citizens.