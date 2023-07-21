29.9 C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Karachi rains: Multiple areas face power outage as feeders trip

KARACHI: Multiple areas of Karachi are undergoing power outages as at least 119 K-Electric (KE) feeders tripped after the port city received monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Friday.

Surjani Town, New Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Bin Qasim, Razaqabad Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Baldia, Liaquatabad, Lyari, Korangi, Landhi and Old City Area were reported to be without power as the rain started.

Moreover, power outage was also witnessed in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Ittehad Town, Mangopir, SITE, Orangi, Punjab Colony and Akhter Colony.

According to data provided by the MET Office, the highest rainfall was recorded in North Karachi, at 41 millimetres (mm), while 16.2 mm was registered at Gulshan-e-Maymar, 2 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Orangi Twon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a fresh spell of monsoon rains in various parts of the country, including Karachi, during this week.

In a statement, the Met office said monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate the country’s upper and central parts from 18th July (night), which are likely to intensify on 19th July (Wednesday).

Under the influence of these weather systems, the Met Office said dust-thunderstorm and rain (with isolated heavy falls) are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of the province from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

 

 

