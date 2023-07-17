Met office predicts fresh spell of monsoon rains in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted a fresh spell of monsoon rains in various parts of the country, including Karachi, during this week, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Met office said monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from 18th July (night) which are likely to intensify on 19th July (Wednesday).

Under the influence of these weather systems, the Met Office said dust-thunderstorm and rain (with isolated heavy falls) are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of the province from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

While Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts are likely to receive rain from July 19 to 23, it added.

Meanwhile, the PMD said rain/wind-thundershower (with heavy falls) is expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from 18th (night) to 23rd July with occasional gaps.

Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad are expected to receive monsoon rain July 19 night to July 21 with occasional gaps.

The Met office said heavy monsoon rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from Tuesday night to July 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Read More: Karachi receives light rainfall, drizzling

It advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast and the general public to stay in safe places during the heavy rains.

“Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell,” it added.