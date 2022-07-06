Karachi rains: Dial traffic police helpline 1915 for vehicle repairing

KARACHI: Amid the ongoing monsoon spell in the metropolis, the Karachi Traffic Police have launched an emergency helpline 1915 for the citizens stuck during the downpour, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Traffic police have initiated a free vehicle repairing service for Karachiites to facilitate citizens during monsoon rains and maintain a smooth flow of traffic.

The special vehicles of Karachi traffic police have mechanic facilities like fixing tyre punctures, filling the air in the tyres, towing a car and other necessary equipment including fire extinguishers.

Dial @1915 for traffic police help.

Traffic police is present for your support and safety. pic.twitter.com/3D5muJYrzv — Karachi Police Official (@PoliceMediaCell) July 5, 2022

TRAFFIC POLICE TO PROVIDE ‘FREE PETROL’ TO KARACHIITES

Moreover, the traffic police team will provide free petrol to vehicles ran out of fuel.

Yesterday, the citizens of the port city were stuck in long vehicle queues amid moderate to heavy rainfall that lashed parts of Karachi.

Meanwhile, a weather official has warned against urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi as monsoon rains continuing in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

According to ARY News, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted around 50 milimeters’ of rainfall in some areas of the port city.

Sarfaraz has cautioned against urban flooding in some parts of metropolis adding that intermittent rainfall with thunderstorm will continue in the city today.

The ongoing monsoon system will remain active in the region until July 09, the weather official further said.

