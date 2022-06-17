Traffic police to provide ‘free petrol’ to Karachiites

KARACHI: Karachi traffic police have launched a free vehicle repairing service for the citizens of the port city to help maintain the smooth flow of traffic, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz has launched a free vehicle repairing service for Karachiites to facilitate citizens during monsoon rains and maintain a smooth flow of traffic.

Under this service, 26 patrolling traffic vehicles, equipped with all standard facilities, have been deployed on main roads of Karachi like Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road and other localities to deal with emergency service.

The special vehicles of Karachi traffic police have mechanic facilities like fixing the tyre punctures, filling the air in the tyres, towing a car and other necessary equipment including fire extinguishers. The special team of traffic police will also provide first aid in emergency cases to Karachiites.

KARACHI CITIZENS GET FREE VEHICLE REPAIRING SERVICE WITH START OF MONSOON RAINS

Moreover, the traffic vehicles will provide free petrol to cars and bikers which has run out of fuel.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar service had been launched by Karachi police’s Madadgar 15 for the Karachiites amid monsoon rains in 2021.

Comments