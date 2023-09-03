Karachi: Rangers arrest 12 suspects in Kemari

KARACHI: Rangers have arrested 12 suspects during a search operation in Moach Goth area of Kemari Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the official spokesperson of Rangers stated that a joint search operation was conducted by Police and Rangers in the Moach Goth area of Kemari and 12 suspects were arrested.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in drug dealing, anti-state activities and other crimes.

Rangers have also recovered weapons, drugs, and stolen motorcycles from the possession of the suspects.

Earlier, Rangers and a Police specialized unit took action on a technical basis and successfully arrested two individuals allegedly extorting money in the name of a banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Sources within the police revealed that the arrested suspects – identified as Abdur Raheem and Farman – sent an extortion chit to a businessman with a Rs 500 note attached to it.

In the extortion chit, the suspects demanded Rs 1.5 million as extortion money and threatened the businessperson to buy a shroud [Kafan] from the attached Rs 500 in case of non-payment of extortion.

The police sources revealed that the arrested accused introduced himself as Mufti Noor Wali from the banned organization TTP, while the police were further interrogating the arrested accused.