KARACHI, June 28: A wounded militant arrested after the attack on a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp has made startling disclosures, alleging links between Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and the Afghan Taliban regime, ARY News reported.

The suspect in a confessional video identified himself as Usman Ali from Jalalabad, Afghanistan. He said that he entered Pakistan seven days ago with three accomplices: Abdul Hadi, Janan and Umar Farooq. Usman Ali told that Abdul Hadi, a resident of Bajaur, was killed in the attack, while Janan threw a grenade at the Rangers camp.

Usman Ali said the group was housed in an under-construction building in Karachi and that the weapons used were brought from Waziristan by Abdul Hadi. He added that he was shot while fleeing to the other side and collapsed at the spot.

He identified himself as a member of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, whose commander in Afghanistan he named as “Ahrar Maulvi Sahib”. According to him, all four received training in Afghanistan. “We were only given jackets. We prepared suicide vests ourselves. The training on suicide vests and other matters was given by Umar Qari in Afghanistan,” he said.

Usman Ali claimed all arrangements for their travel to Karachi were made from Afghanistan, and that Abdul Hadi, who had visited before, knew the local setup. He also said they initially could not distinguish between the Pakistan Army and Rangers, but were later told they were all“infidels”.

Defence analysts said the Afghan Taliban regime is using Afghan soil as a safe haven for militants and directing them against Pakistan. They noted that Pakistan has previously presented “irrefutable evidence” of cross-border terrorism to the Afghan Taliban regime on multiple occasions.

The confessional statement comes a day after militants attacked a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. During the exchange of fire with Rangers, personnel left three attackers dead, while another was arrested in an injured condition.

During the attack, three Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom, while four others sustained injuries.

Also Read: Three soldiers martyred, 3 terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on Karachi Rangers camp: ISPR