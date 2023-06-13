Bipajoy: Karachi to receive sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm tomorrow

KARACHI: Cyclone Biparjoy moving further north-northwestward, will recurve to northeast on June 14 (Wednesday) morning, quoting Met Office ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Arabian Sea cyclone Biparjoy has been at a distance of about 460km in south of Karachi.

The coastal belt will feel the impact of the cyclone at some places today, while the Sindh coast will overall feel the cyclonic impact from tomorrow, weather department said. The temperature will drop slightly, while sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm will hit the city tomorrow.

“Cyclone Biparjoy will landfall in the east of Keti Bandar in Kutch district of Indian Gujarat on June 15 as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,” according to the Met Office.

The cyclonic storm will bring ferocious winds with 100 to 120km speed per hour.

Stormy winds have started blowing in the city as Cyclone Biparjoy moving closer to Karachi and other coastal cities.

The weather has been warm and humid despite gusty winds blowing in Karachi. The sea level has also started to surge along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The Met Office forecast dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied squally (high intensity) winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from tomorrow to 16 June.

High intensity winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from Tuesday to 17 June with probable approach of the cyclone to the southeast Sindh coast accompanying widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a news conference on Monday warned of likely cloudburst in Karachi under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy.

High intensity winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures, katcha houses, solar panels, billboards etc.