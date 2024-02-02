Karachi receives early morning rain

The weather turned cold after several parts of Karachi received light showers early Friday morning, ARY News reported.

According to the meteorological department, the drizzle was reported in parts of Karachi, which turned the weather cold in the city.

The parts of Karachi that received rain include Safoora, Malir, Shah Latif Town, Razaqabad, Bhens Colony, Orangi, Kemari, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Site Area, University Road and others.

Meanwhile, a westerly wave affecting the western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in the upper parts for the next few days.

Met Office has forecast rainfall and snowfall on mountains till February 4.

Heavy rain may generate flash floods in Balochistan on 02nd/03rd February as a westerly wave is affecting the country and may persist till 04th February.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with isolated heavyfalls (snowfall over the hills) is expected at Balochistan’s Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah on 02nd or 03rd February, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.