Karachi receives light to moderate rain

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi on Friday received light to moderate rain as predicted by the MET office, ARY News reported.

Gadap, Surjani Town, Taiser Tower, Saddar, Scheme 33 and other areas of the metropolis received light to moderate rain.

According to the MET Office, the system is approaching Karachi and currently is located near Kund Malir and adjoining areas.

The city is likely to receive heavy rainfall from 12pm onwards, the Met office said and added the showers will continue to lash the city till Saturday.

The MET office has also warned that a cold spike can also hit the city after heavy rain.

On Thursday, the Sindh government announced a half-day in offices in Karachi on Friday (today) amid the forecast of heavy rainfall in the port city.

In a post on X, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said the decision for the half-day was taken as precaution”. He also requested citizens to avoid travelling unnecessarily to stave off any inconvenience.

“Though preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided in meeting presided by CM that tomorrow will be a half day for offices in Karachi division from 2pm. Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” he tweeted.