Rain emergency: Half-day declared for Karachi offices

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a half-day in offices in Karachi on Friday (tomorrow) amid the forecast of heavy rainfall in the port city, ARY News reported.

In a post on X, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said the decision for the half-day was taken as precaution”. He also requested citizens to avoid travelling unnecessarily to stave off any inconvenience.

“Though preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided in meeting presided by CM that tomorrow will be a half day for offices in Karachi division from 2pm. Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday declared rain emergency in the province after a weather forecast of a heavy rainfall in the province.

Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting over the weather emergency and directed for high alert at all local bodies, administration and hospitals.

“The rainwater is expected to enter in Sindh from Khuzdar mountain range,” Shah said. He directed Commissioner Larkana to take all precautionary measures to tackle the situation.

“We have to keep our preparations complete with regard to rainfall warning,” chief minister said.

Director General Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Salman Shah briefed the chief minister. “Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi comes under water pressure in rainfall,” PDMA official said.

Chief Minister also directed the DIG Traffic to ensure better traffic arrangements in city.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall across most districts of Sindh with wind or thunderstorm in Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas on 29th Feb and 01st March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.