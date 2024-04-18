Karachi receives light rain

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi on Thursday received drizzle under the influence of a westerly wave, ARY News reported.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorms in Karachi and upper parts of the country under the influence of a westerly wave.

I.I.Chundrigar Road, University Road, Mosmiyat, Safoora, Nazimabad, Lasbela, Golimar Chowrangi and other parts of Karachi received drizzle that turned weather pleasant.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engineer Asadullah Khan has dispatched 55 suction machines to all important highways of the city following the prediction of the MET office about heavy rains.

In a video statement, he stated that Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had imposed a rain emergency in anticipation of rain by the meteorological department. Khan added that the water corporation had completed all arrangements to tackle the rain.

The weather department has forecast rain with wind/thunderstorm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts of Sindh until April 19.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rainfall with wind/thunderstorm in Balochistan’s Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Kharan, Awaran, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nushki, Mastung and other districts.

Weather pundits calling strong pre-monsoon currents and heavy rainfall across the country in April as unprecedented and a clear indication of the climate change that is drastically altering the schedule of rainfall and weather in this region of the world.