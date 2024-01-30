Karachi receives light to moderate rain

KARACHI: The weather turned cold after several parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Tuesday evening, ARY News reported.

Karachi experienced widespread rainfall in different areas, impacting neighborhoods such as Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, FB Area, North Karachi, Manghopir, and Site Area.

The rainfall also extended to locations like Saddar, Khara Dar, Orangi Town, Qasba Colony, Banaras, M.A. Jinnah Road, Surjani Town, Maripur, Neelam Colony, and Baldia Town.

Furthermore, the areas including Hasan Square, Ghareebabad, Liaquatabad, Karimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal also experienced heavy rainfall.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meteorological department predicted heavy to moderate rain in Karachi in February.