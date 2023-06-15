Karachi receives rain under cyclone Biparjoy’s influence

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi on Thursday received moderate to light rain under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy, which is currently at a distance of about 230km south of the port city in the Arabian sea.

Biparjoy (disaster in Bengali), a very severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, is expected to landfall in Keti Bandar in Pakistan’s Sindh and Kuchh in Indian Gujarat this evening.

As per details, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Kemari, Maripur Road, Sultanabad, Civil Lines, Malir, Saudabad, Do Darya, Clifton, Port Qasim, Shah Latif Town, Kathore, Gadap, Lyari Expressway, North Nazimabad and other areas received rain with strong winds.

Meanwhile, Jati, Shah Bandar and adjoining areas of Thatta, as well as the coastal belt of Badin district, also received heavy rainfall with stormy winds.

The seawater invaded settlements and entered Kalkachhani severing its land link with other areas of the Sujawal district.