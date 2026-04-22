KARACHI: A reckless driving incident involving an influential young man in Karachi’s Defence area has sparked concerns over law enforcement and accountability, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad, where a suspicious vehicle entered from the wrong direction, prompting security personnel to alert police. When the Defence security staff attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away, leading to a brief chase.

Police said the vehicle was pursued through Karachi before it veered into a plot in Khayaban-e-Iqbal. The young man inside the car was reportedly in a semi-conscious state, appearing intoxicated and partially undressed.

During the encounter, the suspect allegedly used abusive language against police officials. Authorities later took the vehicle into custody, while the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on the family.

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Sources claimed that a police officer present at the scene did not take immediate action, raising questions about the response.

Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect, who is said to be the son of a textile mill owner. The vehicle, bearing registration number LA-2875, is reportedly registered in the name of Tariq Jano, owner of a textile business.

Officials confirmed that the young man had been driving on the wrong side of the road before being intercepted by police. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over traffic violations and alleged preferential treatment in Karachi.