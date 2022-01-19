Karachi records highest daily Covid cases since start of pandemic

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 3,648 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began.

According to a handout issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, 15,719 samples were tested during this period of which 3,648 were positive.

Meanwhile, the report says, one more coronavirus-related fatalities in the province have taken the Covid-19 death toll to 7,704.

According to a report, 3081 cases were reported from Karachi of 3,648 total cases in Sindh, the highest number of cases reported from the provincial capital since the pandemic began.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi is witnessing an alarming surge in daily Covid-19 cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Sources at the Federal Ministry of National Health have stated that the highest positivity ratio of infections was recorded in the port city in the last 24 hours, which soared to 40.13 per cent, followed by Muzaffarabad with 21 percent positivity rate.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as the country has recovered over 5,000 fresh cases of the pandemic, during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,669 samples were tested, out of which 5,427 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 9.48% as compared to yesterday’s 9.45 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,333,521.

