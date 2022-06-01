Karachi: Remains of human bodies found during excavation of plot

KARACHI: The remains of human bodies were found during the excavation of a plot in Karachi’s Baldia, ARY News reported.

The human organs found during excavations include the skeletons of a child and two adults. According to rescue sources, further excavations have been started at the plot.

According to rescue officials, the bones found appear to have been buried long ago.

Police said that excavation was going on to lay a water line in the plot. It is not known how many people were buried at the plot but they are investigating.

According to the police, all the bones will be DNA tested, DNA test will be able to determine the sex, age and cause of death.

In a similar incident back in August 2020, Karachi police officials recovered the skeletal remains of a seven-year-old boy from Korangi Industrial Area who was missing for last 20 days.

The police officials made the recovery from Korangi Industrial Area after getting the information from an arrested person.

The minor boy, Ahmed Khan, had been abducted by unidentified persons from BMW Ground Sector B/8 of Korangi Industrial Area, stated the First Investigation Report (FIR) registered over complaint of the victim’s father.

