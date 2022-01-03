Karachi reports 10 more Omicron cases

KARACHI: Ten more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources within the health department.

The sources said 10 people have been confirmed infected with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus and with the latest inclusion, the overall number of Omicron patients in Karachi has reached 54.

Earlier, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had warned that the fifth wave of coronavirus led by Omicron strain is rapidly surging in the country.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan continues to report an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 708 fresh cases reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, a total of 45,643 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 708 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.55 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.3%.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,943 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 642.

