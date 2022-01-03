Pakistan starts COVID-19 booster jabs for people over 30

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday has started administering the COVID-19 booster dose to people who are over 30 years old.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), in a tweet, announced that citizens over 30 years will be eligible for a booster dose of their choice.

However, the booster will be administered after 6 months gap from the last dose.

The centre advised citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs, wear masks and ensure the complete vaccination and booster doses amid the rising threat of Omicron.

Earlier on Sunday, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said that they now have clear evidence that another wave of COVID-19 has hit the country as Omicron cases are rising especially in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Asad Umar had said that there is clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for the last few weeks.

“Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he had said while cautioning that ‘wearing a mask is your best protection.’

COVID-19 cases in Pakistan

Pakistan continues to report an upward trend in COVID-19 cases as the country has reported 708 fresh infection cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,643 samples were tested during this period, out of which 708 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.55 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.3%.

