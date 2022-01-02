Omicron outbreak: Pakistan reduces age criteria for Covid booster dose

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reduced the age criteria for eligible citizens for COVID-19 vaccination amid Omicron outbreak as booster doses were now allowed to be administered to people aged above 30, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a Twitter message, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced, “From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 30 years will be eligible for booster dose of their choice. Booster will be administered after 6 months gap from last dose. ”

The centre advised citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs, wear masks and ensure the complete vaccination and booster doses amid the rising threat of Omicron.

Amid rising threat of Omicron, Please follow SOPs, wear mask and ensure complete vaccination/booster dose if eligible

Earlier in the day, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said that they now have clear evidence that another wave of COVID-19 has hit the country as Omicron cases are rising especially in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Asad Umar said that there is clear evidence of the beginning of another Covid wave which has been expected for the last few weeks.

“Genome sequencing showing the rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi,” he said while cautioning that ‘wearing a mask is your best protection.’

Pakistan reported 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 1,296,527.

According to the latest figures shared by the NCOC, a total of 45,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 594 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.3 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.08%.

