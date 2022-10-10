Karachi reports another 247 dengue cases in past 24 hours

KARACHI: There was no let-up in the number of dengue cases as Karachi reported another 247 infections of mosquito-borne disease during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Sindh Health Department, as many as 247 cases of dengue fever were reported in the metropolis in the past 24 hours, taking the monthly tally to 2,193.

Among these cases, 45 belong to District East, 48 in Central, 41 in Korangi, 45 in South, five in West, 17 in Malir and eight in Kemari District. So far, 10,673 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Karachi this year, the health department revealed.

Meanwhile, 43 patients lost their lives due to mosquito-borne disease in 2022. Out of the total number of deaths, 39 belong to Karachi only.

On September 30, the local administration launched an Islamabad-like anti-dengue campaign as the cases of dengue virus were spreading rapidly across Karachi.

According to details, medical teams from Islamabad and Lahore started giving training to doctors and other staff of the provincial health department. The anti-dengue campaign was first launched in District East – the most affected by the virus.

District Health Officer (DHO) East Dr Naeem Sikandar has informed that anti-dengue spraying was conducted in the houses of patients and 20 surrounding residential facilities to eliminate the virus.

Dr Naeem Sikandar further said that the administration was mapping the areas from where the cases are being reported.

“So far, over 1800 cases of dengue have been reported in the district east,” the DHO said, adding that almost ten patients have succumbed to the virus.

