KARACHI: Prolonged and unannounced power outages continue to disrupt daily life across several parts of the city, with residents in multiple localities reporting hours-long electricity cuts amid rising temperatures, ARY News reported.

Areas including Azizabad, Malir, Gadap, Kathore, Ahsanabad and Liaquatabad have been facing extended periods without power, while residents in Manzoor Colony, Sher Shah and Baldia say outages are lasting anywhere between 12 to 16 hours a day. The situation, already difficult, has worsened due to the ongoing heat, leaving many households of Karachi struggling to cope.

In Azizabad, frustration spilled onto the streets as residents staged protests against the prolonged load shedding. Demonstrators, including men, women and children, gathered in significant numbers, chanting slogans against K-Electric and demanding immediate relief.

Also Read: K-Electric promises no loadshedding during heatwave

The protest reflected a growing sense of anger among citizens who say they have been left with little choice but to raise their voices.

The impact is being felt across all segments of society. Students preparing for examinations are finding it increasingly difficult to study without electricity, especially during peak heat hours. Many Karachi families are also reporting water shortages, as power outages have disrupted water supply systems in several neighborhoods.

Residents say the unannounced nature of the load shedding has made matters worse, leaving them unable to plan their daily routines.

Locals have urged K-Electric management to take immediate notice of the situation and bring an end to prolonged outages, stressing that the current conditions are becoming unbearable, particularly in the intense summer heat.