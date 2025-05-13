Rickshaw ban to be enforced on seven more roads in Karachi

KARACHI: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic, Pir Muhammad Shah, has announced that rickshaws will soon be banned on seven more major roads in Karachi as part of an expanded crackdown on traffic violations and encroachments, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, DIG Traffic said that strict action will be taken against all types of encroachments on the city’s main roads.

A major anti-encroachment operation is being launched, and a modern traffic management system will be implemented to ensure compliance with traffic laws.

Pir Muhammad Shah added that illegal rickshaws have already been removed from areas around Millennium Mall and Nagan Chowrangi, while encroachments have been cleared from Empress Market.

The next phase will see a ban on rickshaws on an additional seven key roads.

He also shared that the Traffic Engineering Bureau, previously inactive, has been reactivated and separated from the Karachi Development Authority (KDA).

Read More: Authorities impose rickshaw ban on 11 critical Karachi routes

A new automated e-challan system is expected to be introduced next month to strengthen enforcement.

Meanwhile, Rizwan Irfan, President of the Electronic Dealers Association, raised concerns about the severe parking issues in the Mobile Market area.

He suggested that parking spaces should be created around Jahangir Park to ease the situation.

This move is part of a broader effort by the city administration to streamline traffic flow and improve road safety across Karachi.

Earlier, strict ban was enforced on the movement of unauthorised rickshaws on 11 major roads in Karachi.

According to reports, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the DIG Traffic and enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The order states that One Plus Two and One Plus Four motor cab rickshaws are prohibited from operating on key Karachi roads for two months from 15th April to 14th June 2025.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The roads where rickshaw operations are now banned include Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, and other critical city routes.

The ban also applies to areas around prominent locations such as Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and Stadium Road.

Officials stated that these unauthorised and self-assigned rickshaw routes were causing major traffic disruptions and safety concerns in Karachi. The decision aims to ease traffic flow and prevent road accidents.