Karachi rings into 2024 with celebratory aerial firing; several injured

KARACHI: Karachi rings into 2024 with celebratory aerial firing as 11 injured in several parts of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

In the wake of the New Year celebrations in the country, Karachi police had warned revelers that they would be charged with terrorism for aerial firing.

However, the police officials stated that the aerial firing injured a seven-year child in Bahadurabad, three at Five Star Chowrangi, two others at Seaview and one each in Liaquat Abad and North Nazimabad.

Earlier, Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind said that the charges of attempted murder and terrorism will be included in the cases lodged against those involved in aerial firing on New Year’s Eve.

Read more: New Year’s Eve: Citizens to be charged with terrorism for aerial firing

The police official highlighted the importance of strong and successful actions against hooliganism and aerial firing, bringing those involved under the grip of the law.

Rind also stressed conducting search operations, making announcements at markets and through mosques to thwart aerial firing, and promoting positive police actions through social media to counter any negative Impact.

Moreover, the police chief also ordered his subordinates, especially traffic police chief DIG Iqbal Dara, to arrest people for drinking and driving.

Meanwhile, a complete ban on carrying or display of arms, aerial firing and use of fireworks has been imposed across Karachi for two days.

Ban imposed on carrying weapons

Meanwhile, a ban has also been ordered on the carrying and display of weapons throughout the city, as well as directives for arresting those involved in conducting aerial firing.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput said that the ban was imposed under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) “to safeguard the people of the city during New Year’s celebrations”.

According to a notification, the commissioner while exercising powers delegated by the provincial home department imposed the ban from Dec 31 to Jan 1, 2024.