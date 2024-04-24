Karachi roads opened for traffic after Iranian president’s departure

Karachi roads that were closed due to security concerns due to the arrival of Iranian President Raisi, have been reopened, said the traffic police.

Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi left for Tehran from Karachi airport this morning after completing his three-day visit to Pakistan.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada saw off the Iranian President and his delegation at the Karachi airport.

According to the Karachi traffic police spokesperson, all closed roads have been reopened for traffic after the departure of the Iranian delegation.

The road heading towards Shahra-e-Faisal from Lucky Star, PIDC Chowk, MT Khan Road has been reopened for traffic after the removal of containers.

The Metropole Chowrangi is also reopened for traffic, while containers were also removed from Ziauddin Road for smooth flow of traffic, the spokesperson said.

It is to be noted that several roads were closed by placing containers ahead of the Iranian president’s visit to the metropolis.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Iranian president met his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Governor Balighur Rehman, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, CM Murad Ali Shah and others.