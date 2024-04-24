Iranian President Raisi wraps up Pakistan visit, leaves for Tehran

KARACHI: Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has departed for Tehran after concluding his visit to Pakistan.

The Iranian President left for Iran from Karachi Airport. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori and other senior officials bade farewell to the Iranian president at Jinnah International Airport.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Iranian president met his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Governor Balighur Rehman, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, CM Murad Ali Shah and others.

Earlier, Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi reiterated the commitment to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He was addressing a large gathering during a ceremony arranged in his honour at the Chief Minister House in Karachi last night.

The Iranian President said both sides are considering joint measures to bolster political, economic, commercial and public relations for the development and prosperity of the people of the two countries.

Dr Syed Ebrahim Raisi said Iran has made significant progress in industry, science and technology and is ready to exchange its skills with Pakistan.

The Iranian president also expressed his resolve to remove trade barriers between Pakistan and Iran.

Raisi’s Lahore visit

Earlier in the day, Ebrahim Raisi visited Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum, where he highlighted a “special connection” with the Pakistani people.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz received Raisi and his delegation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Iranian President said that he wanted to address a public gathering in Pakistan.

“I wanted to address a public rally in Pakistan but the conditions were such that it could not be made possible,” said Ebrahim Raisi as he visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore to pay his respect.