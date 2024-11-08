Passport delay issues resolved as DGIP announces new update

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi has said that the department is now printing 40,000 passports daily, up from a previous capacity of 20,000 passports.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi highlighted that the installation of modern passport printers has been successfully completed in the passport department, which has resulted in an increase in the department’s printing capacity. With the introduction of 10 new printers, the production capacity has doubled.

Not working 24 Hours

In addition to that, a spokesperson for the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has issued an important announcement regarding the operation hours of passport offices.

The spokesperson clarified that reports of passport offices in Islamabad operating around the clock are not true, stating that no decision has been made to extend office hours to 24 hours.

Additionally, the spokesperson mentioned that various proposals are being evaluated to potentially operate the offices continuously, with plans for future service expansion contingent on enhanced printing capabilities.

The spokesperson noted that services will be broadened in all major cities, including Islamabad.

The secure document enhances travel ease and extends benefits to overseas Pakistanis, strengthening Pakistan’s global travel standing.

Pakistani passports are issued by the Government of Pakistan to its citizens for international travel. The Passport Act of 1974 governs passport issuance, ensuring stringent regulations. Pakistan offers Diplomatic, Official, and Ordinary passports. Ordinary passports are for general citizens and can be obtained through the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) by meeting specific criteria and submitting required documents. Recent advancements include the introduction of e-passports with enhanced security features.