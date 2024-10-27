Pakistan e-Passport fee update for October 2024

Pakistan has started issuing e-passports, a highly secure travel document, to its citizens as part of a major upgrade.

The e-passport features electronic chip embedded in one of the passport pages, which will be used to store biometric information about the holder.

The chip contains data that will verify the passport holder’s identity and will include the biometrics of the passport holder.

Fee structure

As of October 2024, the fee structure for e-passports in Pakistan has been set. A 36-page passport valid for five years costs Rs9,000 under the normal processing category and Rs15,000 for urgent issuance. For those seeking a 10-year validity on a 36-page passport, the normal fee is Rs13,500, while urgent processing is priced at Rs22,500.

Read more: October 2024: Normal, urgent latest Pakistani passport fee

Similarly, a 72-page passport with five-year validity incurs a standard fee of Rs16,500, with an urgent processing cost of Rs27,000. For a 10-year validity on the 72-page passport, applicants will pay Rs24,750 under normal processing and Rs40,500 for urgent processing.

Benefits of Pakistan e-Passport

With over 150 countries across the world using e-Passports, Pakistani passport holders will now have access to e-gate facilities worldwide, expediting border processes and simplifying online applications.

The secure document enhances travel ease and extends benefits to overseas Pakistanis, strengthening Pakistan’s global travel standing.