Karachi: Robbers ‘beaten to death’ by citizens after shopkeeper’s killing

KARACHI: Enraged citizens allegedly beat three suspected robbers to death in retaliation for the killing of a shopkeeper over resistance in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Thursday afternoon, ARY News reported.

According to details, three robbers barged into Sheroz Aslam’s shop in Qaddafi Chowk, Orangi Town and tried to snatch his valuables, including the case. They opened fire when the shopkeeper put up resistance, resulting in the latter’s death.

Meanwhile, the residents rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots and managed the three suspected robbers – who tried to flee from the spot.

The enraged residents subjected them to severe torture through kicks, fists and clubs, killing them on the spot. Police shifted the bodies of the robbers and the victim to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Armed robbers continue to strike with impunity, killing people at the slightest of resistance, which gives an impression that the police have failed in crime prevention.

Earlier on Dec 21, a private company food delivery rider was shot dead over resisting a robbery bid near Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Arsalan Shamshad, was working as a delivery rider for the past 1.5 years and residing at North Karachi Sector 7D.

The robbers tried to loot a delivery rider and upon resistance, the robbers shot him in the chest before escaping the scene.