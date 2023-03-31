Karachi: Robbers loot shopkeepers at iftar time 

KARACHI: Armed robbers have looted shopkeepers in the Federal B area of Karachi at iftar time, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the robber came inside the market when a group of shopkeepers were having their iftar in Block 15, Federal B area of Karachi.

Two armed robbers looted the cash from the counter and then checked all the nine shopkeepers’ pockets sitting at the shop.

While the robbers looted the shop, the shopkeepers didn’t stop having their iftar.

After looting the entire money from the counter and the shopkeepers, the robbers escaped the spot of the incident.

