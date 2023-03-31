Friday, March 31, 2023
type here...
HomePakistan
Afzal Khan

Karachi: Robbers loot shopkeepers at iftar time 

test

KARACHI: Armed robbers have looted shopkeepers in the Federal B area of Karachi at iftar time, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the robber came inside the market when a group of shopkeepers were having their iftar in Block 15, Federal B area of Karachi.

Two armed robbers looted the cash from the counter and then checked all the nine shopkeepers’ pockets sitting at the shop.

While the robbers looted the shop, the shopkeepers didn’t stop having their iftar.

After looting the entire money from the counter and the shopkeepers, the robbers escaped the spot of the incident.

Comments

Afzal Khan

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.