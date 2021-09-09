Karachi robbers loot restaurant after having pulao, drinks

Robbers looted a restaurant after having a pulao and cold drinks in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area.

The culprits had come to the restaurant on two motorcycles. One of them waited outside while his three partners went inside and got away with Rs0.15 million.

They all were wearing shalwar kameez.

One of them came inside and sat on a bench. His two partners followed him and shook his hand. They were wearing face masks as part of the safety protocols set by the federal government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Just before committing the crime, one of them ordered pulao while the two had cold drinks.

Two suspects were using mobile phones and were suspiciously looking in the vicinity.

