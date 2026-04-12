Karachi bridge turns crime spot as armed gang targets commuters

KARACHI: A group of armed robbers reportedly set up a checkpoint on the Shah Faisal Colony— Korangi bridge in Karachi, triggering panic among residents after a video of the incident surfaced.

According to citizens, 12 to 15 armed suspects blocked the bridge in Karachi and looted commuters at gunpoint. The assailants were reportedly carrying Kalashnikovs and other modern weapons, and subjected those who resisted to severe violence.

Residents of Karachi said the suspects erected barriers on the bridge to stop vehicles before carrying out robberies. Sources claimed the group belongs to a nearby settlement, allowing them to escape easily after committing the crimes.

Police, however, offered a different account of the incident in Karachi. According to officials, three suspects attempted to stop a car late at night, but the driver managed to flee by driving on the wrong side of the road, causing panic and a traffic jam in the area.

Police said they reached the spot promptly and resorted to aerial firing, but the suspects managed to escape. Officials added that no formal robbery complaint had been registered so far.

The incident has heightened concerns over street crime in Karachi, with residents demanding immediate action to ensure safety in the area.

Also Read: Karachi citizens deprived of 3,467 motorcycles, 157 cars, 1,265 phones in March 2026

A report released earlier states that more than 3,600 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were either snatched or stolen in Karachi during March 2026.

According to crime data compiled by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), a total of 3,624 cases of vehicle theft and snatching were reported across different parts of the city. These included 157 cars and 3,467 motorcycles.

The report further revealed that during the past month, 3,027 motorcycles were stolen, while 440 motorcycles were snatched at gunpoint from various areas.

Citizens were also deprived of 1,265 mobile phones during the same period.

Additionally, 140 cars were stolen and 17 were snatched at gunpoint, according to the CPLC report.

In March, 44 cases of murder were reported, along with six incidents of extortion and one case of kidnapping for ransom.