Karachi Sabzi Mandi submerged in rainwater

Following heavy rain in Karachi, the city’s Sabzi Mandi (Vegetable Market) is still submerged in rainwater, as authorities failed to drain out the water, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the accumulated rainwater in Sabzi Mandi is creating problems for the masses coming to the mandi for trade.

Meanwhile, the drivers of vehicles loaded with vegetables and fruits are also finding it hard to deliver the goods.

The trades of the Karachi Sabzi Mandi are also complaining about the sharp decline in their business due to unhygienic conditions.

Heavy rain, last week, caused flooding at Korangi Causeway suspended the road traffic.

North Karachi, North Nazimabad, FB Area, SITE area and the vicinity received a fresh spell of rain on Sunday.

Karachi’s Baldia Town, Gulshan Iqbal, M-9 Motorway, Kathore, Gadap, and Nagori Society also received heavy rainfall. It was also drizzling at Shara-e-Faisal.

Heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning Saturday night wreaked havoc in parts of Karachi causing urban flooding.

Following the rain, major arteries in the port city were submerged with rainwater and commuters were stuck in their vehicles.

With the first drop of rainfall, different parts of the city, including North Nazimabad, Sir Syed Town, Adam Town, UP Morr, New Karachi, Yousaf Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road, Liaquatabad, DHA, Gharibabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsan Abad, Korangi, Landhi, Garden, Sher Shah, Baldia and other areas, plunged into darkness due to electricity supply failure. 120 feeders of K-Electric were tripped.