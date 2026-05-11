KARACHI: A violent shooting incident erupted in Karachi’s Saddar area near the Quetta Bus Terminal after a dispute over the setting up of a roadside stall turned into an armed confrontation, leaving four people injured, including a child, ARY News reported.

According to senior police officials in Karachi, the incident took place near the busy bus terminal where two groups engaged in a heated argument over the placement of a handcart. The situation escalated quickly, leading to indiscriminate firing in the crowded area.

Police officials in Karachi confirmed that the firing was carried out by individuals travelling in multiple vehicles, who opened fire during the confrontation and later fled the scene while brandishing weapons.

A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced, showing panic and chaos as gunfire breaks out, with people running for safety. The footage further shows one suspect running on the road while firing a rifle, intensifying fear among bystanders in Karachi’s busy commercial hub.

Rescue officials in Karachi said four people were injured in the incident, including a 10-year-old boy identified as Allah Muhammad, a 14-year-old Bilal Abdul Manan, a 16-year-old Ihsanullah Qasim, and a 25-year-old Saeed Rasool. All the injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police have stated that the suspects fled the scene after openly displaying weapons and firing shots. Initial investigations have been launched with the help of CCTV footage to identify and apprehend those involved in the violent episode in Karachi.

Law enforcement authorities say the incident highlights growing concerns over street-level disputes escalating into armed violence in Karachi, particularly in densely populated commercial areas.

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