Sindh govt suspends SBCA DG following Karachi building collapse

KARACHI: Sindh government has suspended the Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) following the collapse of a building in Karachi’s Lyari, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Local government minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that “today, the chief minister has suspended the DG SCBA and has ordered the home minister to immediately register an FIR (first information report) on the incident and that strictest action be taken against all those involved.”

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani also lashed out at Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for failing to curb illegal constructions.

The minister admitted that the SBCA has been unable to fulfill its responsibility of preventing unauthorized building activities, a lapse he linked to the recent incident.

He mentioned the complexity of ownership in such structures, noting that a single building with 25 flats might have five owners and ten tenants, complicating accountability.

Ghani said that efforts have been made to demolish illegal structures, but the SBCA’s effectiveness remains in question. The minister stated that government is considering amendments to determine whether demolition duties should remain with the SBCA or be handed over to another authority.

He further stated that current laws do not allow for harsh penalties against those involved in illegal constructions, including builders who should face jail time.

Proposing tougher measures, Ghani suggested revising laws to impose severe punishments on builders and ensure that both buyers and sellers of illegal properties face legal consequences. He went as far as suggesting that the national identity cards of offending builders should be canceled if he had his way.

The minister stressed that those who “play with the city” will face strict punishment, signaling a push for accountability.

Read More: Karachi authorities conclude rescue work at Lyari collapse site

Earlier, the rescue operation at the site of the collapsed residential building in Karachi’s Lyari area was completed.

The six-storey structure came down on the morning of July 4, 2025, in the Baghdadi neighbourhood, killing 27 people and injuring eight others, including women.

According to rescue officials, all bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and heavy machinery has now been removed from the site.

Authorities confirmed that the district administration will seal the area where the Karachi tragedy occurred to prevent further disturbance or risk.

In response to the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called for a detailed meeting to investigate the causes of the Lyari building collapse. He vowed strict action against those responsible for negligence.